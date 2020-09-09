Added: 07.09.2020 12:50 | 3 views | 0 comments

London (CNN)The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has warned that the UK must abide by the terms of the Brexit deal it agreed last year, after reports that the British government was planning new legislation that would undermine elements of it. The Financial Times, quoting three people familiar with the plans, reported that sections of a market bill slated for publication Wednesday, are expected to "eliminate the legal force of parts of the withdrawal agreement" in areas including state aid and Northern Ireland customs. This "could undermine the agreement on Northern Ireland that Boris Johnson signed last October to avoid a return to a hard border in the region," one person...