UK Judge Rejects Bid to Delay Assange Extradition Hearing



Added: 07.09.2020 18:06 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.wsws.org



A British judge on Monday rejected a request by lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to delay his extradition hearing until next year to give his lawyers more time to respond to U.S. allegations that he conspired with hackers to obtain classified information. The adjournment request came on the first day of a London court hearing where Assange is fighting American prosecutors' attempt to send him to the U.S. to stand trial on spying charges. U.S. prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Australian on 18 espionage and computer misuse charges over WikiLeaks' publication of secret U.S. military documents a decade ago. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.... More in article.wn.com » UK, Hackers, London, Prison, WikiLeaks Tags: Australia