ï»¿Wednesday, 09 September 2020
California wildfires have burned more than 2 million acres and prompted power outages for more than 170,000

Added: 08.09.2020 9:11 | 3 views | 0 comments

(CNN)At least 22 large fires are burning in California, where dry, windy conditions and record-breaking high temperatures have been fueling flames for weeks in some areas. While firefighters continue to battle the flames and rescue people from dangerous areas, other agencies are proactively closing national forests and temporary power shut-offs have been ordered to prevent future blazes. A public safety power shutoff is in effect for 22 counties in Northern California, with 172,000 Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) customers impacted Monday night. Full restoration of power is expected by Wednesday evening. There are currently 76 large wildfires burning across the United States, according to...

