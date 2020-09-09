ï»¿Wednesday, 09 September 2020
China flexes new dual-carrier prowess at US

Added: 08.09.2020

Beware the long arm of US justice, Chinaâ€™s state media warns At the height of the Third Taiwan Straits Crisis in 1995-96, China was forced to retreat in the face of Americaâ€™s dual-aircraft carrier deployments in support of its Taiwanese ally. It was the closest that the two powers came to blows on the high seas, but a massively overpowered China had no requisite ability to match the USâ€™ naval might. Fast forward to the present, China is showing just how far it has come since that strategic humiliation by conducting its own dual-aircraft carrier naval exercises in adjacent waters. In recent days, Chinaâ€™s first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, and first indigenously-built carrier, the Shandong,...

Tags: Taiwan, ISIS



