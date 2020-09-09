China flexes new dual-carrier prowess at US



Beware the long arm of US justice, China's state media warns At the height of the Third Taiwan Straits Crisis in 1995-96, China was forced to retreat in the face of America's dual-aircraft carrier deployments in support of its Taiwanese ally. It was the closest that the two powers came to blows on the high seas, but a massively overpowered China had no requisite ability to match the US' naval might. Fast forward to the present, China is showing just how far it has come since that strategic humiliation by conducting its own dual-aircraft carrier naval exercises in adjacent waters. In recent days, China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, and first indigenously-built carrier, the Shandong,