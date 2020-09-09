Added: 08.09.2020 16:52 | 8 views | 0 comments

London (CNN)The UK is preparing legislation which will "break international law in a very specific and limited way," a cabinet minister has said in the House of Commons. Brandon Lewis, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, made the comment Tuesday in response to a question concerning legislation to be published on Wednesday, which critics fear would alter the contents of the Brexit deal that Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with the European Union last autumn. The comment came one day after the...