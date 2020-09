N Korea satellite imagery 'suggestive of submarine missile launch'



Added: 05.09.2020 9:19 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.borealbirds.org



An American think tank has claimed that satellite imagery of a North Korean shipyard shows activity suggestive of Pyongyang’s readiness to test a medium-range submarine-launched ballistic missile. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) reported on Friday that the images it had published on its website of North Korea’s Sinpo shipyard showed several vessels within a secure boat basin, one of which was similar to those previously used to tow a submersible test stand barge out to sea. The Washington-based think tank said the activity was... More in article.wn.com » North Korea Tags: Washington