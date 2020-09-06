N Korea satellite imagery 'suggestive of submarine missile launch'



An American think tank has claimed that satellite imagery of a North Korean shipyard shows activity suggestive of Pyongyangâ€™s readiness to test a medium-range submarine-launched ballistic missile. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) reported on Friday that the images it had published on its website of North Koreaâ€™s Sinpo shipyard showed several vessels within a secure boat basin, one of which was similar to those previously used to tow a submersible test stand barge out to sea. The Washington-based think tank said the activity was... More in article.wn.com » North Korea Tags: Washington