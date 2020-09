Added: 05.09.2020 16:16 | 15 views | 0 comments

The row over Donald Trump’s alleged remarks denigrating American soldiers has now seen the US president target one of his core areas of support as he called for a Fox News journalist who reported details of the scandal to be fired. The Atlantic magazine published a story which described how Mr Trump said he cancelled a visit to pay respects at an American military cemetery outside Paris in 2018 because he thought the...