(CNN)Portland, Oregon, the epicenter of recent demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism, heads towards its 100th straight night of protests Saturday. In just the last week: A supporter of a right-wing group was shot and killed there during clashes between pro-Trump groups and left-wing demonstrators.On Thursday, the man suspected in that death was killed while police tried to take him into custody.Late Friday night, police arrested 27 people and declared an "unlawful assembly" after some in the crowd threw rocks at officers.Now, more protests are planned for Saturday and the coming days. Police said Friday's protest march started about 9:45 p.m. local time, with some...