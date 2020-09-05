Added: 04.09.2020 22:21 | 10 views | 0 comments

Sudan's transitional government has agreed in principle to separate religion and state after three decades of Islamic rule in the country. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Abdel-Aziz Adam al-Hilu, the leader of the rebel SPLM-North faction, signed a declaration of principles in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, Thursday evening that says, "The state shall not establish an official religion. No citizen shall be discriminated against based on their religion." The two leaders agreed to recognize and respect the...