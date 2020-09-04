Added: 04.09.2020 11:20 | 6 views | 0 comments

The world is slowly waking up to the scathing realities of China, especially its crimes against humanity of the ethnic minority group Uyghur, whom Chinese Communist Party officials claim are the "happiest Muslims in the world." However, evidence of the human tragedy unfolding in Xinjiang province in northwest China point out that the amount of human depredation is at par with North Korean totalitarianism and South African apartheid, according to a report in the National Review. The author Jimmy Quinn says new reports and fresh evidence have even led to comparisons to the Holocaust. India asks China to show sincerity in restoring peace on LAC Approximately, over a million Uyghurs and other...