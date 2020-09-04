Added: 04.09.2020 11:42 | 8 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Most political experts agree that sanctions are a sign of bad diplomacy and a precursor to war. They moreover hurt the poor and marginalized, specifically women and children. In the case of the United States and its sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, it has taken a more sinister turn. Indeed, the US announced it will impose sanctions on senior officials in the International Criminal Court (ICC) which investigates and, where warranted, tries individuals with the gravest crimes of concern to international law, including acts of state-sponsored terrorism. Not Yet Silenced Created by a United Nations Treaty in 2002, the ICC is investigating...