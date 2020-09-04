ï»¿Friday, 04 September 2020
Daniel Prude's daughter says her dad was not the animal officers treated him like before he died

Added: 04.09.2020 14:20 | 5 views | 0 comments

Source: theswype.com
(CNN)Daniel Prude was treated like an animal and murdered by officers who should have protected him, said relatives of the Black man who died after he was pinned to the ground by police in Rochester, New York. Prude was "not the animal that they've treated him like," his daughter, Tashyra Prude, told CNN on Thursday. "That is a human being. That is my father. That is somebody's brother, son, cousin, nephew. This was one of the most loving people I have ever known in my life." Seven officers have been suspended in the case, the latest episode in a heated national reckoning over how police treat Black people. Police officers suspended over Daniel Prude's death, mayor says Daniel Prude, 41, had...

Tags: Murder, New York, Ice T, Police



