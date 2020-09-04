﻿Friday, 04 September 2020
Taiwan Shot Down Chinese Fighter Jet? China’s Def Ministry Says No

Added: 04.09.2020

Source: phxtechsol.com
Slamming reports, the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of China said that claims that a China’s Sukhoi Su-35 fighter plane was shot down by Taiwan were false. On 4 September, Taiwanese social media was abuzz with reports on how the plane crashed in Guangxi, an autonomous coastal region in southern China, bordering Vietnam, after intruding into the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. Multiple videos were circulated on social media showing a jet engulfed in thick smoke taken from an unknown location. Some users had also tweeted saying the fighter jet crashed due to a technical glitch. #最新消息，侵擾飛越台海和南海的中共解放軍蘇愷35戰機廣西墜毀飛行員重傷 有視頻為證 pic.twitter.com/N3SEDsnl2E— Cheng Kaifu...

Tags: FED, UK, Taiwan, Social media



