Following the decision by the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers calling on Turkey to release Osman Kavala from prison immediately, Amnesty International’s Turkey Campaigner, Milena Buyum said: “Almost three years after Osman Kavala was locked behind bars on absurd charges, the demand for his release has grown louder both in Turkey and around the world.” “It is hard to understate the seriousness of Kavala’s continued unlawful imprisonment – almost a year since the European Court of Human Rights ruled for his release. Turkey has just one simple decision to make to comply with the Court’s binding judgment – release Osman Kavala immediately and discontinue the criminal proceedings against...