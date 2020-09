Added: 04.09.2020 16:55 | 5 views | 0 comments

A group of Syrian asylum seekers have been left on the streets of Madrid after being deported from the UK to Spain, campaigners have said. The 11 men, all of whom recently crossed the English Channel to Britain, were forcibly removed from the UK on a charter flight on Thursday under an EU law called Dublin III, which in some circumstances enables countries to return...