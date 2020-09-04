Added: 04.09.2020 19:48 | 10 views | 0 comments

WASHINGTON (AP) â€” Serbia and Kosovo announced Friday that they have normalized economic ties as part of U.S.-brokered discussions that also include Belgrade moving its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem and Pristina recognizing Israel. After two days of meetings with Trump administration officials, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovoâ€™s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti agreed to cooperate on a range of economic fronts to attract investment and create jobs. The White House announcement provided President Donald Trump with a diplomatic win ahead of the November presidential election and furthers his administration's...