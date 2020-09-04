ï»¿Friday, 04 September 2020
Global: Amnesty analysis reveals over 7,000 health workers have died from COVID-19

Added: 04.09.2020 8:19 | 2 views | 0 comments

Source: www.amnesty.org
Source: www.amnesty.org

New analysis by Amnesty International has found that at least 7,000 health workers have died around the world after contracting COVID-19. At least 1,320 health workers are confirmed to have died in Mexico alone, the highest known figure for any country. Amnesty International also recorded high numbers of health worker deaths in the USA (1,077) and Brazil (634), where infection and death rates have been high throughout the pandemic, as well as alarming figures in South Africa (240) and India (573), where infection rates have soared in recent months. For over seven thousand people to die while trying to save others is a crisis on a staggering scale Steve Cockburn, Head of Economic and Social...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Brazil, Workers, Africa, ISIS, India, South Africa, Mexico, USA



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Couples

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

Fender

 

FIA

 

Football

 

GM

 

HP

 

Indiana

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Manchester City

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Protests

 

PS4

 

Rape

 

Red Bull

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved