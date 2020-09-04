Added: 03.09.2020 4:58 | 0 views | 0 comments

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has urged US states to get ready to distribute a potential Covid-19 vaccine by November 1 -- two days before the presidential election. Dallas-based wholesaler McKesson Corp. has a deal with the federal government and will be requesting permits to set up distribution centers when a vaccine becomes available. "The normal time required to obtain these permits presents a significant barrier to the success of this urgent public health program," Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told states in an August 27 letter. "CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution...