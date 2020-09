Mass surveillance programme exposed by Snowden deemed illegal



Added: 03.09.2020 6:14 | 0 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



Seven years after former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden blew the whistle on the mass surveillance of Americans' telephone records, a US appeals court has found the programme was unlawful. It also found that the US intelligence leaders who publicly defended it were... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Export