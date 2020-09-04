Added: 03.09.2020 6:57 | 0 views | 0 comments

Court hearings in Britain over the US administrationâ€™s extradition case against Julian Assange begin in earnest next week. The decade-long saga that brought us to this point should appall anyone who cares about our increasingly fragile freedoms. A journalist and publisher has been deprived of his liberty for 10 years. According to UN experts, he has been and for much of that time through intense physical confinement and endless psychological pressure. He has been by the CIA during his time in political asylum, in Ecuadorâ€™s London embassy, in ways that violated his most fundamental legal rights. The judge overseeing his hearings has a serious â€“ with her family embedded in the UK security...