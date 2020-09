Planning to Quit, U.S. Says It Will Not Pay What It Owes WHO This Year

Added: 03.09.2020 10:46 | 0 views | 0 comments

The United States will not pay some $80 million it owes the World Health Organization (WHO) and will instead redirect the money to help pay its United Nations bill in New York, a U.S. official said on Wednesday. The United States plans to leave the Geneva-based WHO on July 6, 2021, after President Donald Trump accused it of becoming a puppet for China during the coronavirus...