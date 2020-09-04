Added: 03.09.2020 18:15 | 2 views | 0 comments

WASHINGTON — President Trump is facing a backlash for urging voters in North Carolina to vote by mail and then try to vote again in person to test the mail-in ballot system in the Nov. 3 election. Trump was asked by a television reporter during his trip Wednesday to Wilmington, N.C., if he had confidence in the vote-by-mail system. “They will vote and then they are going to have to check their vote by going to the poll and voting that way because if it tabulates then they won’t be able to do that,” Trump told WECT. “So, let them send it in and let them go vote. “And if the system is as good as they say it is, then they obviously won’t be able to vote [at the poll]. If it isn’t...