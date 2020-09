Added: 04.09.2020 5:13 | 17 views | 0 comments

KABUL: The Afghan government said on Thursday it had released 400 Taliban prisoners under an exchange deal with the militants, except for “a few” opposed by foreign nations, and expected peace negotiations to start soon. The two warring sides have grown closer this week to launching direct talks in Qatar, tying up the end of a contentious and months-long prisoner exchange. Kabul has already sent a logistical team to Doha where...