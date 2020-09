Why Maori are 50% more likely to die from Covid-19 than white New Zealanders

The risk of dying from Covid-19 is at least 50% higher for Māori than New Zealanders from European backgrounds, according to our study published today. Māori and Pacific populations are historically at greater risk of hospitalisation and death from pandemics. During the 2009 influenza pandemic , the...