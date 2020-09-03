Added: 02.09.2020 12:13 | 7 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling 2020 is starting to feel more like 1970. Not only has a pandemic killed over three times as many Americans as Vietnam, but the year has been filled with social unrest and violence spilling over into the streets of most major cities. Consequently, both Richard Nixon and Donald Trump found themselves embroiled in wars. Nixon’s quagmire was inherited, Vietnam. Trump’s wars were self-inflicted. The war against COVID-19 which he already lost was due to six months of denial and a failed response. The other war, a “culture” and ‘identity war,” has been a part of American politics for decades. The only difference is this one may be on the side of...