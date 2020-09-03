﻿Thursday, 03 September 2020
Worse Than Nixon? Trump's Wartime Visit To Kenosha, Wisconsin, And Nixon's To The Lincoln Memorial

Added: 02.09.2020 12:13 | 7 views | 0 comments

Source: fredvidal.wordpress.com
Source: fredvidal.wordpress.com

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling 2020 is starting to feel more like 1970. Not only has a pandemic killed over three times as many Americans as Vietnam, but the year has been filled with social unrest and violence spilling over into the streets of most major cities. Consequently, both Richard Nixon and Donald Trump found themselves embroiled in wars. Nixon’s quagmire was inherited, Vietnam. Trump’s wars were self-inflicted. The war against COVID-19 which he already lost was due to six months of denial and a failed response. The other war, a “culture” and ‘identity war,” has been a part of American politics for decades. The only difference is this one may be on the side of...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: AfD party, Donald Trump, Oil, Wisconsin, NFL, GM, Lost



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Couples

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

Fender

 

FIA

 

Football

 

GM

 

HP

 

Indiana

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Manchester City

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Protests

 

PS4

 

Rape

 

Red Bull

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved