Rouhani: US making ‘ridiculous, childish’ efforts to trigger snapback sanctions on Iran



Source: nypost.com



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has dismissed as ridiculous the US push to trigger a mechanism in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that would snap back international sanctions on Tehran. Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Rouhani said that following its “unprecedented” and “scandalous” defeat at the UN Security Council to extend an anti-Iran arms embargo that was due to expire in October through a resolution, the US resorted to the “snapback” mechanism enshrined in the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Action (JCPOA). “They thought that they could save their face in this way, and declared that they could use the [snapback] mechanism in the... More in article.wn.com » Iran Tags: President