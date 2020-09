Rwanda genocide convict dies in Senegalese prison



Source: news.yahoo.com



The former deputy chairman of Rwanda’s ruling party during the 1994 genocide has died in a Senegalese prison, where he was serving a life sentence for his role in the slaughter. Edouard Karemera, the deputy of Rwanda's then-ruling National Revolutionary Movement for Development, was jailed by a UN-backed special tribunal in 2011 for genocide and crimes against humanity. "I confirm the death of Edouard... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Prison