L.A. cops shoot Black man 'more than 20 times' after bicycle violation



LOS ANGELES — A Black cyclist was fatally shot by Los Angeles County police, the latest instance of police killing a Black man, as the county Sheriff’s Department and a lawyer representing the man’s family gave diverging accounts of the shooting on Tuesday. The cyclist, 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee, was shot more than 20 times in the back on Monday afternoon after two sheriff’s deputies tried to stop him for a bicycle code violation, said Benjamin Crump, who said he is representing Kizzee’s family. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser, or tap here to see other videos from our team. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Kizzee, whose identity was... More in article.wn.com » Police Tags: Los Angeles