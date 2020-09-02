L.A. cops shoot Black man 'more than 20 times' after bicycle violation



Source: www.youtube.com



LOS ANGELES â€” A Black cyclist was fatally shot by Los Angeles County police, the latest instance of police killing a Black man, as the county Sheriffâ€™s Department and a lawyer representing the manâ€™s family gave diverging accounts of the shooting on Tuesday. The cyclist, 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee, was shot more than 20 times in the back on Monday afternoon after two sheriffâ€™s deputies tried to stop him for a bicycle code violation, said Benjamin Crump, who said he is representing Kizzeeâ€™s family. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser, or tap here to see other videos from our team. The Los Angeles Sheriffâ€™s Department said Kizzee, whose identity was... More in article.wn.com » Police Tags: Los Angeles