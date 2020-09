Added: 02.09.2020 2:13 | 9 views | 0 comments

Even before he was elected, President Donald Trump called the Iran nuclear settlement of 2015 "the worst deal ever". The US pulled out of the complex arrangement in May 2018 and has now attempted to trigger a ''snapback" - or re-imposition - of comprehensive UN sanctions against Iran that would scupper the entire deal. The nuclear deal is the result of complex...