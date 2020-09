Added: 02.09.2020 8:20 | 11 views | 0 comments

People in the West are witnessing "increasing authoritarianism" and need more than ever to know what is being done by their governments and in their name, the director of the new documentary The War on Journalism: The Case of Julian Assange tells Sputnik. Juan Passarelli, an award-winning filmmaker and journalist, co-founded Guerrilla...