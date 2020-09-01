Added: 01.09.2020 21:33 | 5 views | 0 comments

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump dove into the latest eruption in the nation’s reckoning over racial injustice on Tuesday, touring the “destruction” left by violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and declaring it was enabled by Democratic leaders. Soon after arriving in the city, a visit made over the objections of state and local leaders, Trump toured the charred remains of a block besieged by violence and fire. He spoke to the owners of a century-old store that had been destroyed and blasted the Democrats in charge of Kenosha and Wisconsin. “They just don’t want us to come in,” said Trump, who has pressed to deploy federal enforcement. “These governors don’t want to call, and the...