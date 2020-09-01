Concern over 'opaque' Covid-related contracts awarded around world



Added: 01.09.2020 1:09 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: manorpackaging.co.uk



The UK has spent more than £2.5bn on services and equipment related to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to fresh analysis that raises concerns about “opaque” contracts around the world wasting money and putting lives at risk. A report by the Open Contracting Partnership and Spend Network found governments had spent $130bn (£97bn) on pandemic-related contracts, including on PPE (personal protective equipment) and other medical supplies, out of an annual procurement spend of nearly $13tn. But the two organisations, which have built a searchable database of international procurement contracts, warned that a lack of transparency and high-quality data about money spent with private firms meant... More in article.wn.com » Government, SPA, Money Tags: UK