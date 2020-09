Lebanese eager for French leadership in absence of their own



French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Beirut late Monday for his second visit to Lebanon since the August 4 port blast that killed at least 190 people. The Lebanese people are generally eager for France's help in a country devoid of functional leadership. In addition to heading global aid efforts, France seeks the opportunity to highlight its diplomatic prowess for the international community. Lebanese politicians are planning to implement changes to improve the country's political structure. The purpose of Macron's visit is to oversee those plans. The goal is to achieve a political solution that would include the formation of a functional government headed by a new...