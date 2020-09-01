Venezuela's Maduro pardons opposition politicians



Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday pardoned more than 100 politicians and associates of opposition leader Juan Guaido "in the interests of promoting national reconciliation," the government said. Mr Guaido's assistant Roberto Marrero and MPs Gilber Caro and Renzo Prieto were among the names read out by Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez live on state television. The three were released in Caracas on Monday night just hours after the announcement, according to opposition leaders. Other detainees were also freed.