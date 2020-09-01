Added: 01.09.2020 12:20 | 15 views | 0 comments

In accepting the Republican nomination for a second term as president, Donald Trump sounded lofty themes of national unity and love for country while also offering a glowing and highly exaggerated account of his stewardship. He claimed, for example, that he had done more for African Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln and promised to produce a coronavirus vaccine "before the end of the year or maybe even sooner." He also made characteristically reckless attacks on his Democratic opponent, suggesting the...