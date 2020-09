Sudan's Bashir appears at trial over 1989 coup



Source: www.sbs.com.au



Ousted Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir appeared in court on Tuesday at the start of a trial over the military coup in which he took power in 1989. Giving his profession as "former president of the republic", Bashir... More in article.wn.com » Tags: President