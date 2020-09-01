Added: 01.09.2020 16:05 | 17 views | 0 comments

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned Lebanese politicians they risk sanctions if they fail to set the nation on a new course within three months, stepping up pressure for reforms in a country collapsing under the weight of an economic crisis. Visiting for the second time in less than a month, Macron marked Lebanon's centenary by planting a cedar tree, the emblem of a nation that is facing its biggest threat to stability since the 1975-1990 civil war. "It's the last chance for this system," Macron told POLITICO in an interview while traveling to Beirut on Monday. "It's a risky bet I'm making, I am aware of it ... I am...