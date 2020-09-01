ï»¿Tuesday, 01 September 2020
Macron warns Lebanese leaders of sanctions if reforms are not swift

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned Lebanese politicians they risk sanctions if they fail to set the nation on a new course within three months, stepping up pressure for reforms in a country collapsing under the weight of an economic crisis. Visiting for the second time in less than a month, Macron marked Lebanon's centenary by planting a cedar tree, the emblem of a nation that is facing its biggest threat to stability since the 1975-1990 civil war. "It's the last chance for this system," Macron told POLITICO in an interview while traveling to Beirut on Monday. "It's a risky bet I'm making, I am aware of it ... I am...

