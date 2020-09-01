Added: 31.08.2020 15:02 | 5 views | 0 comments

Mustapha Adib has been appointed Lebanonâ€™s prime minister to head a new government tasked with tackling a crippling economic crisis and steering Beirutâ€™s recovery from a huge explosion that killed more than 180 people in the capital last month. Mr Adib had served as Lebanonâ€™s ambassador to Germany since 2013 and was previously an adviser to former prime minister Najib Mikati. His appointment was confirmed on Monday by President Michel Aoun, after he received the support of a majority of members of Lebanonâ€™s parliament, including Hizbullah, the powerful Shia Islamist party and paramilitary group. In his first address, Mr...