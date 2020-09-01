Pompeo’s ‘ticking clock’ on Iran is broken



By Stephen Lendman US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's "ticking clock" on Iran is broken. His "maximum pressure" campaign failed. Undeterred, he vowed that the Trump regime will go it alone by imposing snapback sanctions on the country unilaterally — defying the world community, the rule of law be damned with him at State and Trump in the White House, the same thing true if Biden wins in November. Pompeo also intends trying to block Iran's military from legally buying conventional weapons after October 18 when the world body embargo expires. Despite everything thrown at the Islamic Republic by the Trump regime — defying the UN Charter and Security Council — the country is more resilient and...