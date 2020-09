Added: 31.08.2020 20:00 | 6 views | 0 comments

PRAGUE (Dispatches) -- The Czech foreign minister said on Monday he would summon the Chinese envoy to Prague after threats were allegedly made against an opposition politician who is currently visiting Taiwan. A delegation led by Czech Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil arrived in Taipei on Sunday, angering China which views the island as part of its sovereign territory. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on...