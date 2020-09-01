Added: 31.08.2020 21:09 | 9 views | 0 comments

Joe Biden has forcefully condemned the violence at recent protests across the US while also blaming President Donald Trump for fomenting the divide that is sparking it. The Democratic nominee for president at the November election dismissed his opponent as incapable of tackling the violence himself. “He doesn’t want to shed light, he wants to generate heat, and he’s stoking violence in our cities,” Mr Biden said during a campaign stop in Pittsburgh. “He can’t stop the violence because for years he’s fomented it.” Donald Trump canât stop the violence we're seeing today â because for years he has fomented it. Tune in as I discuss the need for justice and safety in America:...