Added: 30.08.2020 17:49 | 13 views | 0 comments

Tens of thousands of people gathered in the capital of Belarus on Sunday, beginning a fourth week of daily protests demanding the resignation of the country’s authoritarian president after an election they call rigged gave him a sixth term in office. The protest at the “hero city” monument honouring Minsk’s suffering and resilience during the Second World War attracted at least 100,000 people, according to a messaging app channel used by the opposition. Wide...