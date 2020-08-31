'Fanning the flames': Dems accuse Trump of stoking violence



Source: www.thegatewaypundit.com



WASHINGTON: Democrats on Sunday accused President of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who clashed with protesters in Portland, Oregon, where one man died overnight, and announced he will travel to Kenosha, , amid anger over the shooting of another Black man by police. Trump unleashed a flurry of tweets and retweets the day after a man identified as a supporter of a right-wing group was shot and killed in Portland, where a large caravan of Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the city's streets. Trump praised the caravan participants as ``GREAT PATRIOTS!'' and retweeted what appeared to be the dead... More in article.wn.com » Washington, NFL, President, Police Tags: Democrats