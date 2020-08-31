Added: 31.08.2020 11:40 | 14 views | 0 comments

TEL AVIV â€” Top aides to U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a historic first flight from Tel Aviv to the United Arab Emirates on Monday to finalize a pact marking open relations between the Gulf power and Israel. Even before discussions start in Abu Dhabi, the delegates made aviation history when the Israeli commercial airliner flew over Saudi territory on the direct flight from Tel Aviv to the UAE capital. "Thatâ€™s what peace for peace looks like," Netanyahu tweeted, describing a deal for formal ties with an Arab state...