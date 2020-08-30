Added: 30.08.2020 11:27 | 11 views | 0 comments

The German government has slammed the "unacceptable" behaviour of protesters during a mass rally against coronavirus restrictions in which hundreds were arrested and an attempt was made to storm the Reichstag parliament building. The Reichstag is the "symbolic centre of our democracy", Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told today's edition of the Bild newspaper. "It is unacceptable to see extremists and trouble-makers use it for their own ends." Police said some 38,000 people, double the number expected, had gathered in Berlin yesterday to protest...