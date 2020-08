‘Don’t leave it to the Democrats’: Trump on course for repeat of 2016 victory, claims Michael Moore

Michael Moore has warned that Donald Trump is on course for a repeat of his surprise victory in the 2016 presidential election. The documentary filmmaker, who correctly predicted the result four years ago, said he feared the Democrats would fail to inspire enough people...