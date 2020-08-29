Xi stresses building new modern socialist Tibet



BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to build a new modern socialist Tibet. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the comments at the two-day seventh Central Symposium on Tibet Work, which ended in Beijing Saturday. Xi underlined the need to fully implement the CPC's policies on governing Tibet for a new era. Xi called for efforts to ensure national security and enduring peace and stability, steadily improve people's lives, maintain a good environment, solidify border defense and ensure frontier security.... More in article.wn.com » PC, Beijing Tags: President