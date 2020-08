Five Years on, France to Try Suspects in Charlie Hebdo Killings



Source: www.cbc.ca



Fourteen suspected accomplices to the French Islamist militants behind the 2015 attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a Jewish supermarket in Paris will go on trial next Wednesday. Seventeen people were killed during three days of bloodshed that marked the beginning of a wave of Islamist violence that was to leave scores more dead. On Jan. 7,... More in article.wn.com » Tags: France