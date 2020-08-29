ï»¿Saturday, 29 August 2020
In authoritarian China, eating freely is a cherished activity. Now a food waste campaign wants to control meals, too

Added: 29.08.2020

Hong Kong (CNN)A call from Beijing to reduce food waste has sent officials and businesses scrambling to find ways to stop people from ordering too much, and in some extreme cases put meal times under surveillance. Shanghai officials are asking residents to report food-wasting behaviors. Food industry bosses are urging diners to order at least one fewer dish than the number of people in their group. And one restaurant in southern Hunan province even asked diners to weigh themselves before entering, to help them choose appropriate meals. Like many countries around the world, China has a massive problem with food waste. In 2015, the country tossed enough to feed at least 30 to 50 million people...

