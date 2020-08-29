Added: 28.08.2020 16:40 | 14 views | 0 comments

Washington (CNN)On Thursday night, President Donald Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination for a second term. Twenty-four hours earlier, he had a very hard time saying exactly what he would do with another four years. "But so I think, I think it would be, I think it would be very, very, I think we'd have a very, very solid, we would continue what we're doing, we'd solidify what we've done, and we have other things on our plate that we want to get done," Trump told The New York Times' Peter Baker. Yes, that's the quote. And no, it makes no sense. Which really shouldn't surprise anyone paying attention. Trump has repeatedly struggled to articulate why he wants a...